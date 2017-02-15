Qantas to offer free Netflix, Spotify, live sport on board

SYDNEY: Passengers on board domestic Qantas flights will soon be able to watch TV programmes and films, listen to their favourite songs and enjoy live sport - all on-demand.

The Austrlian airline on Wednesday (Feb 15) announced that free access to the normally paid subscription-based Netflix, Spotify and Foxtel would be available in 2017 on board Wi-Fi enabled domestic flights.

Travellers will also be able to retain free access to these services after they disembark, with Foxtel offering three days of free access to its app and Netflix and Spotify offering 30-day free trials (though customers will have to sign up to a subscription first).

In its press release, Qantas said it would offer video and audio streaming when its new satellite service - which it claims is up to 10 times faster than conventional inflight Wi-Fi - is switched on on its first domestic aircraft in late February this year. The rest of the airline's fleet of domestic Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 aircraft will follow from mid-2017 onwards.

The airline said the new services would give passengers "no shortage of entertainment".

“We know that email, online shopping and general web browsing will be popular uses when we switch on Wi-Fi, but what a lot of people relish about flying is being able to catch up on their favourite TV shows or watch movies they didn’t get to see at the cinema,” said Qantas Group Executive of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Olivia Wirth.

“Foxtel and Netflix both have huge catalogues that are expanding all the time, so there will be no shortage of entertainment on board," she added.

“The usage data from the collection of albums we already have on our aircraft shows that music is a great way for passengers to relax as they watch the world fly by. Spotify will open this up so you can listen to virtually any song you like."

Qantas added in its statement that it is also currently in talks with suppliers to extend Wi-Fi services onto its international and regional (QantasLink) fleets to "develop a product that can overcome a number of technical, performance and coverage challenges, including options for Wi-Fi over large stretches over water".