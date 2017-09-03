Quake measuring 6.3 strikes North Korea, suggesting nuclear test

BEIJING: An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck North Korea on Sunday (Sep 3), suggesting the reclusive country may have conducted a sixth nuclear test.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck 55km north-northwest of Kimchaek. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The USGS had earlier said it detected a 5.2-magnitude quake at a depth of 10km.

The quake appeared to have been man-made, Yonhap quoted the agency as saying, suggesting the isolated country had conducted a sixth nuclear test.

China's Earthquake Administration said it detected a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in North Korea that was a "suspected explosion".

The administration said in a statement on its website that the quake, which occurred around 11.30am (0330 GMT), was recorded at a depth of zero kilometres.

Previous recent tremors in the region have been caused by nuclear tests.

