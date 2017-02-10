Quake measuring 6.5 hits Philippines: USGS

MANILA: An earthquake measuring 6.5 struck near the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km about 13 km east of the city of Surigao, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on its website there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.



