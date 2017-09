BEIJING: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck 78 kilometres (48 miles) west of the Chinese city of Guanyuang in Sichuan province, the United States Geological Survey said.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km (6 miles), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage, though people close to the epicentre said on Chinese social media that they felt shaking.

