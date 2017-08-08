Quake of magnitude 6.5 strikes in China's Sichuan province: USGS

BEIJING: An earthquake measuring 6.5 in magnitude struck China's remote and mountainous southwestern province of Sichuan on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck in a sparsely populated area 200 km (120 miles) west-northwest of the city of Guangyuan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the USGS said. It had earlier put the quake at magnitude 6.6 and 32 km deep.

The Sichuan earthquake administration said the epicentre of the tremor was in Ngawa prefecture, largely populated by ethnic Tibetans, many of whom are nomadic herders.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the area which is frequently struck by earthquakes.

Shaking was felt in the provincial capital Chengdu and as far away as Xian, home of the Terracotta Warriors, according to users of Chinese social media.

A quake in Sichuan in May 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.



Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Nick Macfie and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Catherine Evans and Ian Geoghegan)

