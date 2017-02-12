Rainsy's resignation 'honourable': Acting Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha

PHNOM PENH: Sam Rainsy's decision to resign from his position as the president of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) is "honourable" and in the best interests of the nation, the party's vice-president Kem Sokha said on Sunday (Feb 12).

The decision, which was announced on Saturday, came after a consultation with CNRP's members and was carried out in the best interests of both the nation and the party, Sokha wrote on his Facebook page.



"The opposition party is fully aware of itself, where it comes from, what it does and what it hopes to achieve," said Sokha.



Rainsy's resignation came after Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed to amend laws on political parties in order to allow the dissolution of parties whose members have committed criminal offences and to bar criminal convicts from leading one.

"I resign as CNRP leader for the sake of the party. In all circumstances I cherish and uphold the CNRP’s ideals in my heart," Rainsy tweeted on Saturday.



One day before his resignation, the former CNRP leader had criticised the National Assembly and the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) over the preparation for a new law to "expediently dissolve the CNRP by pointing at me as the pretext".



"This law aimed to institutionalize a one-party system is being tailor-made for me – in my capacity as CNRP president – since the CNRP is the only opposition party represented at the National Assembly and the only party that can defeat the CPP," he wrote on his Facebook page.



Describing it as the "anti-Sam Rainsy law", he said it will have little impact on Cambodian politics.



"Whatever my position in the party, I remain the symbol and embody the spirit of resistance to the autocratic and corrupt Hun Sen regime, and this is what matters in the minds of the Khmer people," he said.

Rainsy was sentenced to two years in jail for defamation and is currently in exile abroad.