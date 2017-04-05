Rape remarks were taken out of context: Malaysian MP

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian member of parliament who sparked outrage by saying there is "nothing wrong" with a rape victim marrying her rapist released a statement on Wednesday (Apr 5) saying his remarks were being misconstrued by the media.

Shabudin Yahaya, a member of the Barisan Nasional coalition, said his words had been reported as if he encouraged sexual crimes and supported marriage between rapists and their victims.

He had told parliament on Tuesday that a rape victim marrying her rapist means she would not face a "bleak future".



The MP for Tasek Gelugo said in his speech: “They (girls) reach puberty at the age of nine or 12. And at that time, their body is already akin to them being 18 years old. So physically and spiritually, it is not a barrier for the girl to marry."

Shabudin explained on Wednesday that during the parliamentary debate on the Child Sexual Crime Bill, he was rejecting suggestions by opposition MP Teo Nie Ching to bar those below the age of 16 from getting married.

He said he rejected the motion to ban child marriages as it was contrary to provisions in Sharia law, but he maintained that marriage is not a "backdoor exit to legalise rape".



Under both Malaysian civil law and Islamic law, girls and boys younger than 18 can be married. While civil law sets the minimum age of marriage at 18, those above 16 can be married with the permission of their state's chief minister.



Under Islamic law, children younger than 16 can get married if the Sharia courts allow it.



BACKLASH FOR REMARKS

Shabudin’s remarks on Tuesday were roundly condemned by fellow Malaysian politicans. Opposition MP Kasthuri Patto called for Prime Minister Najib Razak to sack Shabudin if he is serious about protecting children against sexual predators.

She was quoted by Free Malaysia Today as saying: “It is disturbing to note that a leader, a father and probably a grandfather would resort to making such a remark. I would like to ask (the MP), would he consent to marrying off his loved ones to their rapists?”

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Rahman Dahlan said he was utterly disappointed with the statement. Minister Rahman, who is also part of BN, pointed out in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening that according to Malaysian law, any man who has sex with a girl under 16 commits statutory rape, regardless of whether it was consensual.

"It is with that notion in mind that I believe laws are enacted to protect our children, especially underage girls," said Abdul Rahman.

“Therefore it is not acceptable in this 21st century that we suggest that a rapist who should be prosecuted can escape legal responsibility simply by marrying his victim,” he added.

