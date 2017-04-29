RCEP needs to be substantial for it to be worthwhile: PM Lee

MANILA: Unless Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members and partners of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) are prepared to make some difficult trade-offs, the partnership, which has gone through 18 rounds of negotiations, risks “becoming much ado about nothing”, said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. And it would be a pity if that happens, Mr Lee said, speaking to the media on Saturday (Apr 29) after wrapping up meetings with leaders at the 30th ASEAN Summit.

The RCEP is a free trade agreement (FTA) between the 10 ASEAN countries and partners whom the organisation has existing agreements. These countries are China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and India.

But with ASEAN already having separate FTAs with each of these existing partners, Singapore is of the opinion that there needs to be something more in the RCEP for the package to be “substantial, meaningful” and one that has balance, and benefits for all participants, said Mr Lee.

“It has to be something more than the ASEAN+ 1’s for all of them, to be worthwhile and I think that’s what we should be working for,” the Prime Minister added.



The RCEP has been touted as an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which has been put on the backburner after United States President Donald Trump took office. The TPP took years of negotiations, and Mr Lee said many countries had to make sacrifices to have access to the American market.

“Whether it's intellectual property of pharmaceuticals or movies and so on because they (the US) could bring something to the table - their economy and that's the biggest economy in the world - if the US is not part of the party, whether it's TPP minus one, whether it's RCEP, you have to work out the different form,” Mr Lee said.

“In the end, there will be some compromises and we may not get everything which we want. But I think we try to push hard for something with some ambition,” Mr Lee said.

Negotiations for the RCEP, which started in 2015, are expected to be completed by the end of this year. On whether the deadline would be met, Mr Lee said: “I think that we need to work on it a little bit longer. We try our best and we set deadlines and you try to work towards that, but I think that this will probably take a while more.”

Mr Lee also broached the issue of tensions on the Korean Peninsula and said while ASEAN cannot do much practically, it can make its stand known. “What is important is that we state our stand so that North Korea knows that what it is doing does not have international approbation, that by doing this they're putting themselves offside and that the countries which disapprove of what they're doing are going to wholeheartedly carry out the sanctions which have been prescribed by the UN Security Council.”

Mr Lee said in that context, there was some significance in the statement issued by ASEAN’s foreign ministers on Friday in which they urged restraint and called on North Korea to comply with international law.