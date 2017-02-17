Refinery blast in North China kills three

BEIJING: A blast at a refinery in China's northern city of Songyuan killed three maintenance workers, the municipal government of Songyuan said.

A tank exploded at the Songyuan Petroleum and Chemical Corp's gasoline hydrotreating unit on Friday morning, the government said in statement on its website.

It was not immediately known if the unit with 400,000 tonnes capacity was shut after the accident.

