'Regrettable' Malaysia called for Extraordinary Session of OIC on Rohingya: Myanmar

YANGON: In a statement released to Channel NewsAsia on Friday (Jan 20), the Myanmar government said Malaysia's decision to call for an Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday was "regrettable".

During the session, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called on Myanmar to stop all discrimination and attacks on Rohingya Muslims, and urged the world's Islamic countries to act to end an unfolding "humanitarian tragedy".

"It is regrettable that Malaysia, a fellow ASEAN Member disregarding the basic norms of the Association, feels it fit to call and muster (an) Extraordinary Session of OIC to take on Myanmar’s Rakhine Issue," said the Foreign Ministry statement.



"Myanmar understands that Malaysia’s concerns sprang from salacious media news portraying dire human rights situations without any factual analysis. It is more regrettable that this complex and sensitive issue has been exploited to suit a certain political agenda."



It added that Malaysia’s action is also tantamount to total disregard of the genuine efforts being made by Myanmar government to resolve the issue.



"No one is more concerned about peace, security and stability of Rakhine State than the government and the people of Myanmar.



"Therefore, the Government is genuinely committed to resolving this issue. The government has put into place many mechanisms to comprehensively resolve the issues – such as the Central Committee on Implementation of Peace, Stability and Development of Rakhine State with four work committees focusing on all relevant areas, including the citizenship verification process.



"This was followed by establishment of Rakhine Advisory Committee headed by Kofi Annan, to give balanced, credible and just international perspectives into the resolution of the Rakhine issue. The Investigation Commission was also formed to immediately look into the causes of recent incidents."



The statement concluded by saying that the interests of the two communities "will be best served by focusing on finding lasting solutions to the issue rather than asserting undue external pressure and interference that would add more complexity to the already" complicated issue.