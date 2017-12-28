Remand extended for Johor Baru petrol station murder suspect

JOHOR BARU: One of the suspects detained for a killing at a Johor Baru petrol station will be held for seven more days, according to a court ruling on Thursday (Dec 28).

The 22-year-old is believed to have information regarding one of the main suspects. A witness reportedly saw him meeting with one of them before the murder took place.



Magistrate Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Allias allowed the remand period for the suspect to be extended by seven days and it will now last until Jan 4.



He is among the seven individuals who were arrested in Singapore, before they were remanded for the past week.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the suspects were detained by the Singapore Police Force in Universal Studios Singapore on Dec 20.

The six other suspects, including a new suspect who was arrested on Dec 21, were released on Thursday after investigations into them were complete.

The murder, motivated by a drug debt, took place on Dec 17, after the victim was ambushed by four men who were in a BMW 520D. The victim, Tan Aik Chai, was then stabbed and run over.

Following the incident, 11 men and four women were arrested in Penang, Johor Baru and Singapore.

The police recovered a BMW 520D on Wednesday that is believed to be involved in the murder.

Police are still searching for the three main suspects who are said to be at large in Malaysia.

