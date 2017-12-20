Remote Hong Kong island holds nuclear emergency drills

HONG KONG: Workers in protective suits, decontamination tents and a staged evacuation were part of a large-scale nuclear emergency drill carried out Wedneday (Dec 20) on Hong Kong's farthest-flung island, which stands near mainland Chinese reactors.

The drill took place on sparsely-populated Tung Ping Chau, a remote island much closer to the mainland than the rest of Hong Kong and around 20 kilometres away from the Daya Bay nuclear power plant in China's city of Shenzhen.

Around 100 tourists and residents joined 3,000 government staff to create drill scenarios on the rugged island and at ferry piers in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, which received evacuation boats.

Experts from the Radioprotection and Nuclear Safety Institute (IRSN) in France, which specialises in nuclear emergency response and radiation protection, helped design the drill.

Emergency workers in protective suits stand near a radiation level checkpoint as part of the drill AFP/Anthony WALLACE

Wednesday's exercise measured radiation levels in the air and on the ground and set up pop-up shower tents for people exposed. Actors with mock blood on their cheeks were guided to police boats on a beach to evacuate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the second day of the exercise, "patient treatment and decontamination" at a hospital would be tested, the government said in a statement.

The exercise simulating a leak at the Daya Bay plant is held every three to five years to test the efficacy of the Hong Kong government's contingency plan, the security bureau said.

Plans for Daya Bay sparked huge protests in Hong Kong in the 1980s, when it was still a British colony, with one million people signing a petition against nuclear power.

But there has never been a major incident at the plant, which opened in 1993.