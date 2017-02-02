Residential buildings collapse in China, people trapped: Report

WENZHOU, Zhejiang: An unknown number of people were buried in debris after three residential buildings collapsed on Thursday morning (Feb 2) in Wenzhou, China, according to Xinhua.



The buildings were about five storeys tall and were inhabited with people, government sources reportedly said.

The accidents happened at around 8am in Baizhangji township of Wencheng county.

Rescue work is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.