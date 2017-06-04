Resorts World Manila casino gunman identified, not a terrorist: Police

MANILA: The man who set fire to a casino in the Philippine capital that killed 37 people has been identified as a Filipino man with heavy gambling debts, and was not a terrorist, police said Sunday (Jun 4).

The lone gunman behind Friday's deadly attack has been identified as Jessie Carlos Javier, a 42-year old Filipino, police said.



"We have finally established the identity of the perpetrator," Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital's police office, told a media briefing on Sunday. "He is heavily indebted due to being hooked on casino gambling, according to his immediate family," Abayalde said, reiterating the attack was not a terrorist act.