Rise of Buddhist nationalism in Thailand's Deep South

YALA: The on-going insurgency in Thailand’s Deep South is harming relationship between Buddhists and Muslims in the area.



While the conflict has its roots in a struggle for independence by Malay nationalist against the Thai state, the continuous violence over the past 13 years are paving the way for a rise of a new Buddhist nationalism in Thailand.



Since 2004, the separatists have directed their attacks on Buddhist monks and teachers, as well as government officials.



These attacks have made many Buddhists living in the Deep South feeling more insecure. Many Buddhists living in rural areas of the three southernmost provinces have migrated to town centres, and some have even moved out of the region entirely.



National census has shown that the number of Buddhists in the area has gradually declined over the last two decades.



In Narathiwat, the province's Buddhist population in 1990 was 20.5 per cent; 17.9 per cent in 2000, and 14 per cent in 2010; In Yala, it was 35.9 per cent in 1990, 31 per cent in 2000, and 23.3 per cent in 2010; In Pattani, it was 21.4 per cent in 1990, 19.2 per cent in 2000, and 15.5 per cent in 2010. (The data was provided by the National Statistical Office).



INVOLVEMENT FROM DHAMMAKAYA TEMPLE



The National Office for Buddhism said the number of monks in the area has also dwindled. Although this has been a nationwide trend, for some, this represents prospect that Buddhism may eventually disappear from the area.



This is a scenario played up by the powerful Dhammakaya movement, a strong proponent of Buddhist nationalism in Thailand.



Recently at a loggerhead with the military government, the Dhammakaya temple has long been expanding its influence in the Deep South.



For the last 13 years the Dhammakaya have created new branches in the area, as well as hosted many religious activities which bring together many Buddhists in the three southernmost provinces.



Their followers in the area said this helped them feel like they belong in a community that share similar concerns.



Sumon, 63, a retired teacher who has migrated from rural Yala to the town centre, said she found the Dhammakaya events useful.



“Here in the three southernmost provinces I don’t see any government agencies helping out on this, only the Dhammakaya temple helped us.”.



NEW BUDDHIST ORGANISATIONS



Successive Thai governments have provided funds and support to Muslim communities in the Deep South, to avoid making the conflict a religious one.



But many Buddhists feel neglected by these moves, and since late last year, a group created “the Network of Buddhists for the Protection of Buddhism”, with a head office based in Yala province.



Its chairman, Somnuk Rakang said the network will soon become an active civil society organisation aim at assisting Buddhists who have suffered from the insurgency.



“More than 70 per cent of Buddhists have abandoned the Deep South”, claimed Somnuk, “If this continue, then in five to six years' time there will be no Buddhists left in the region.”



“And if this is the case then I’d say the area will no longer be part of Thailand”.



Somnuk said the government in Bangkok must do more to safeguard the Buddhists.



“I want to propose various projects to the government. First, better protection against violence for Buddhists people here. And second, encourage Buddhists to stay and immigrate to the Deep South”, said Somnuk.



“It’s the government fault that many of us have left.”



More ambitiously, Somnuk and the Buddhist network are calling on the government to build a Buddhist Park in Pattani, a project that has been mooted since 2016.



Currently there is only one Buddhist Park in Thailand, located on the outskirt of Bangkok, and the proposal to build another one in a Muslim majority Pattani has been met with opposition from many local people.



“A Buddhist Park is something very important to us”, said Somnuk.



“We know that the government will have limited budget but I am sure we can find a way to finance the project privately via our network throughout the country”, Somnuk said.



LESSER CONTACTS BETWEEN RELIGIOUS LEADERS



Buddhists and Muslims in the Deep South have lived together peacefully in the past, especially in urban communities, but things have changed.



“I have listened to the elders, both Buddhists and Muslims, and they say things were very different. People from different faiths helped each other, even on religious-related matters”, said Phra Ratchamonkol Wuttajarn, 86, who is the head monk of Muang district in Yala.



Abbot of Wat Nerancharawat in Bannang Sata district of Yala.

“I don’t think things will go back to the way it was. People now have a different attitude due to the violence. Some see Buddhists as the victim and interpret events linking the violence to Islam. Or they think the Muslims gvave their support to those behind the violence. People have lost trust”, said the senior monk.His colleague who lives in rural Yala, Phra Krue Panya Visarat said there are very little dialogue between Buddhists and Muslims in rural area, although he stresses that he has cordial relationship with all Muslim household in villages around his temple - Wat Nerancharawat in Bannang Sata district of Yala.

“It is difficult because we all live apart now. I only get to meet with the Islamic preachers in the area only once a year”.



A local man, Kae, who was ordained at Wat Nerancharawat told Channel NewsAsia that he feel that Buddhists were being pushed out by the violence.



“I think in five to six years' time, many temple will not survive,” Kae said. “There won't be enough Buddhists, especially living in rural area to sustain them”, he said.



ROAD TO SECTARIAN CONFLICT?



Despite the rising tensions, observers say the anti-Muslim sentiment in Thailand is still relatively contained, compared to neighbouring Myanmar.



“It will be difficult for the conflict in the Deep South to become a sectarian one, simply because the Thai state have been active in trying to prevent it”, said Dr Srisompop Jitpiromsi, the Director of Deep South Watch.



“But at the same time, there are some Buddhists who are upset by the violence but this has not resulted in them arming themselves,”, said Dr Srisompop.



“But when there are some government policies that provided budget for helping Muslims in the area, the Buddhists here became upset and said the government favours the Muslim too much; in reality these policies are results of government balancing act to try keep all religious groups happy”, said Dr Srisompop.



“This issue is major concern for Thai policy makers”, said Don Pathan who is a long-time observer of the situation in the Deep South.



“A lot of the Buddhists and outside of the region are looking at Deep South conflict through a religious lens, and as a result, there are a growing Islamophobia in some parts of Thailand," Don said.



“But essentially the conflict here is not about Islam, it's an ethno-nationalist conflict. I think the civil society and the government needs to do a better job in explain the nature of the conflict here to the rest of the country.”

