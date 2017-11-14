Robbers drive off with HK$5.8 million in Hong Kong highway heist

HONG KONG: Police are investigating after a gang of five robbers smashed their car into a van and snatched HK$5.8 million (S$1 million) from a father and son in Hong Kong in a brazen highway robbery on Monday (Nov 13).



At about 3.30 pm, the victim, identified as Mr Mok, 63, was driving with his son, 28, along Sha Tau Kok Road in the New Territories towards the city when the heist happened, said acting police superintendent Chan Yan in a media briefing after the incident.

A black car approached them from the opposite lane and rammed into their van, forcing them to stop.

“Investigations show that the first car burst into flames not long after it was rammed into the victims’ van,” superintendent Chan said. “So far, we haven’t found any trace of combustible substance on the car. However, we are still investigating the reason for the fire.”

Two robbers in black masks and baseball caps got out of the black car, while three robbers got out of a second, silver car parked behind the victims' van.

The robbers threatened the duo with a hammer and a butcher knife. They used an unidentified chemical spray on the father, asking him where he hid the cash.

They broke the van's window with the hammer and found HK$5.8 million cash in a black nylon bag under the passenger seat. The robbers then got into the silver car and drove off.

According to police, the father and son were attempting to buy mobile phones with the money. The Cantonese-speaking robbers were believed to be aged between 20 and 40.

Investigations are ongoing.

Hong Kong police advised members of the public to hire security personnel when transporting large sums of cash to avoid being easy targets for robbers.