Robots carry the Olympic torch in South Korea

SINGAPORE: Special guests made an appearance at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Torch Relay in Daejeon, South Korea on Tuesday (Dec 12).

Two robots, HUBO and FX-2, were made torchbearers for the day, showcasing "some of Korea's best technological innovations".

HUBO handing the flame over to his creator, Professor Oh Jun-Ho. (Photo: PyeongChang 2018)

HUBO, South Korea's first humanoid robot, covered 150m holding the lit torch, drilled through a wooden wall and then passed the torch to its creator, Professor Oh Jun-Ho.

Professor Oh later handed the flame to the second robot, FX-2, a human-operated robot controlled by an aspiring 14-year-old aspiring scientist.

The FX-2 was operated by an aspiring scientist and student. (Photo: PyeongChang 2018)

The relay celebrated information and communications (ICT) technology and aimed to show some of the technologies that will be featured in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

"ICT is a very important part of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games as we aim to be the most connected and technologically advanced Games ever.

Today was a chance for us to show the world some exciting technologies that will be showcased during the Games," said the PyeongChang 2018 Organising Committee president Lee Hee-beom in a news release on the official 2018 Winter Olympics website.

This display comes ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics that will be held between Feb 9 and Feb 25 in South Korea.