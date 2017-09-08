Rohingya protest outside Myanmar embassy in KL

Asia Pacific

Rohingya protest outside Myanmar embassy in KL

The protest happened outside Malaysia's Myanmar embassy on Friday (Sep 8). (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)
(Updated: )

KUALA LUMPUR: Dozens of Rohingya gathered outside the Myanmar embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Sep 8) to present a protest memo against the persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmar.

The protest started after Friday prayers at around 3pm and was led by Jamal Yunos, the leader of Malaysia's right wing Red Shirts movement and former Sungai Besar UMNO chief. 

 The protesters were seen shouting "tolong" (help) while holding up posters with photos of alleged Rohingya victims of the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. 

Earlier on Friday, the head of Malaysia's maritime enforcement agency announced that it was willing to provide temporary shelter for Rohingya Muslims fleeing the violence. 

Source: CNA/ad

Tags