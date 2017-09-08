Rohingya protest outside Myanmar embassy in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Dozens of Rohingya gathered outside the Myanmar embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Sep 8) to present a protest memo against the persecution of the Rohingya in Myanmar.



#Rohingya hold up banners with UMNO division and Red Shirts' leader Jamal Yunos' face on them. pic.twitter.com/W6P4uas1aD — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 8, 2017

The protest started after Friday prayers at around 3pm and was led by Jamal Yunos, the leader of Malaysia's right wing Red Shirts movement and former Sungai Besar UMNO chief.

Dozens of Rohingya follow Jamal Yunos and supporters to present a protest memo at the Myanmar Embassy. pic.twitter.com/qIfZkkrcvX — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 8, 2017

The protesters were seen shouting "tolong" (help) while holding up posters with photos of alleged Rohingya victims of the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar.

Distraught #Rohingya yell "tolong" (help), holding up images of alleged victims of violence in Rakhine state. pic.twitter.com/4gq3aAZI84 — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) September 8, 2017

Earlier on Friday, the head of Malaysia's maritime enforcement agency announced that it was willing to provide temporary shelter for Rohingya Muslims fleeing the violence.