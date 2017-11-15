Rohingya refugees in Kuala Lumpur find no reprieve

KUALA LUMPUR: Unlike in 2015, when thousands risked their lives across the Andaman sea on board rickety boats to reach Malaysia, Rohingya refugees who made it to Kuala Lumpur in recent months have mostly taken the land route.

Nor Hakim, 25, who came from Sittwe, Myanmar a year ago, said he paid 1 million kyats (S$993) for an agent in Myanmar to bring his two brothers to Kuala Lumpur.

"I paid them 1 million kyats - that's about 3,000 ringgit - to take my two brothers aged 21 and 18 to Kuala Lumpur by car, it took them about 3.5 days to arrive."

But there was no reprieve for him and his family when they finally reached Malaysia safely, said Mr Hakim.



Not only were they unable to find jobs, they also faced the risk of being arrested by the authorities.

While he claimed that he and his brothers were turned away by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for failing to prove their status, others said even a letter from the UN refugee agency provides no guarantee that they are safe from police.

"WE WERE SUFFERING THERE, NOW WE ARE SUFFERING HERE"

Saiful Islam, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur two years ago, was detained by immigration at depot in Terengganu for about a year.



Although he is now registered as an asylum seeker with the UNHCR , he said he still gets stopped by the police.



"Even though we have the papers, they still ask for money," he said. "If we don't pay, they said they will put us in jail."



"We were suffering there, now we are suffering here."



Saiful Islam is a Rohingya asylum seeker registered with UNHCR in Kuala Lumpur. Despite the legal paper, he said he still gets harassed by the authorities in Malaysia. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

The Rohingyas, described as the most persecuted people in the world, are also the most vulnerable to exploitation by human traffickers.

If Malaysia aims for tier-1 status in the US trafficking in persons report by year 2020, it needs to do more for refugees who are also victims of people smuggling, said Aegile Fernandez, executive director of Malaysian-based human rights organisation Tenaganita.

"It doesn't matter whether Malaysia is a signatory to UN convention on refugees or not. If Malaysia wants to be tier 1, then we need a change in mindset, we need to protect Rohingyas and not arrest them. Don't forget they, too, are victims of human trafficking," said Ms Fernandez.



The United States is willing to help countries in the region to curb human trafficking, an industry said to be worth US$150 billion a year globally.

Ambassador of the United States to Malaysia Kamala Lakhdhir said Kuala Lumpur is making progress in arresting and prosecuting traffickers, while more can be done in terms of treatment of the victims.

"To get to tier 1, Malaysia has to make significant efforts every year ... Malaysia and the embassy work together to implement them,“ Ms Lakhdhir said.

With hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees said to have fled to Bangladesh, observers say it is just a matter of time before they find their way into Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Malaysia is home to over 62,000 Rohingya refugees who are registered with UNHCR. So far, only about 2,000 have been placed with third countries by the UN agency.