Rolls-Royce plunges into sinkhole in China

HARBIN, China: A Rolls-Royce Phantom plunged headfirst into a three-metre-wide sinkhole in Harbin, the capital city of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province on Sunday (Oct 1).

In a video that was posted on the Chinese streaming site Pear Video, the brown Phantom is seen trapped inside a sinkhole before a traffic junction.



“I was waiting at the traffic light here and was just about to start the car as the light changed to green, when the road suddenly caved in,” the owner of the car said in the video.

He added that the car cost about five million yuan (about US$752,000).

The driver did not appear to have been injured in the incident.

In August, a man on a scooter plunged into a sinkhole that suddenly opened up in front of him in Beihai city, in southern China's Guangxi region.

Sinkholes are not unknown in China, where they are often blamed on construction work and the country's rapid pace of development.