Royal inquiry into Malaysia central bank's forex scandal concludes

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) proceedings into Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) foreign exchange losses in the 1990's concluded on Tuesday (Sep 19), earlier than scheduled.

The chairman of the five-man tribunal, Mohd Sidek Hassan, instructed all parties in the proceedings to submit their respective written submissions to the RCI secretariat by 5pm on Thursday.

“The Royal Commission of Inquiry to inquire into losses incurred by BNM due to forex convened on Aug 8 at court 6 in the Palace of Justice here. Today is the last day of the RCI sitting," he said.

The commission had earlier fixed 10 days for the proceedings and was scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

It had earlier called its last witness, Rizal Ishak, who testified that his father, former auditor-general Ishak Tadin, was unable to appear before the panel due to his health.

Mohd Sidek said the RCI had called 25 witnesses and a total of 42 documents were admitted within nine days of the inquiry.

"As chairman of the Royal Commission of Inquiry, representing all my other colleagues, I would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all parties involved, namely the conducting officers, counsels for watching and witnesses in assisting in the RCI," he said.

He said the commissioners would make findings based on statements, as well as facts, and would also take into consideration all written submissions before submitting their recommendations to the country's king.

Apart from Mohd Sidek, who is Petronas chairman, the other members of the commission are High Court judge Kamaludin Md Said, Chief Executive Officer Bursa Malaysia Tajuddin Atan, Co-Chairman Special Task Force to facilitate Business (Pemudah) Saw Choo Boon and Malaysian Institute of Accountants member K Puspanathan.

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, former finance minister Anwar Ibrahim, former BNM governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz, former finance minister Nor Mohamed Yakcop and BNM assistant governor Abdul Murad Khalid were among the witnesses who testified at the Inquiry.

'NOTHING POLITICAL'

The opposition has maintained that the inquiry is a political ploy to hurt Anwar and Mahathir.

Once adversaries, the two now fight together, this time as the opposition to the incumbent Barisan Nasional coalition government in an election that has to be called by 2018. This, as Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak faces fierce criticism and scrutiny over state investment fund 1MDB.

Despite the controversy about the timing and motive of the Royal Commission, the conducting officer told Channel NewsAsia the hearings were done fairly.

"You can see for yourself, how we have done it very professionally," said Suhaimi Ibrahim. "We called everybody of concern and they are there on oath. It's their choice what they want to answer, it's open for them to make their own testimony. It's an open inquiry. You can see it - there's nothing political about it."

Throughout the inquiry witnesses had testified that losses exceeded US$7 billion but the commission said no one had claimed full responsibility.

Suhaimi had also intended to call the chief dealer for the central bank at the time the losses were incurred, but his location was unknown, even with Interpol assistance.

The RCI panel is required to complete its inquiry and submit its report to the King by Oct 13.

Among the commission's five terms of reference were to determine the validity of the claim that losses had been incurred by BNM foreign exchange dealings in the 1990's during Mahathir's reign and its impact on the economy of the country.

On Jul 15 this year, the King approved the formation of the Commission to inquire into losses incurred by BNM due to foreign exchange dealings in the 1990's based on the Commissions of Enquiry Act.

(Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu)