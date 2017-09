Russia says US actions towards its consulates are "state hooliganism"

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Washington's actions towards Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States could be described as "state hooliganism".

XIAMEN, China: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Washington's actions towards Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States could be described as "state hooliganism".

"I am inclined to call what is happening state hooliganism," he told reporters at a BRICS summit in China.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jack Stubbs)