S Korea confirms N Korean murdered in KL is Kim Jong Un's half-brother

KUALA LUMPUR: South Korea confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 15) that the North Korean man who died after a reported assassination at the Kuala Lumpur airport was North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother.

"Our government is certain that the murdered man is Kim Jong Nam," said Chung Joon-Hee, a spokesman for Seoul's unification ministry that handles inter-Korea affairs.

South Korea added that North Korea had been planning to kill Kim Jong Nam for the past five years. The deceased was travelling from Malaysia to Macau to meet his family when he was assassinated.

South Korea says #DPRK had been planning to kill Kim Jong Nam for the past 5 years and that he was on his way to Macau to meet family. — LIM Yun Suk (@yunsukCNA) February 15, 2017

TV Chosun, a South Korean cable television network, reported that Kim Jong Nam was poisoned at the Kuala Lumpur airport by two women believed to be North Korean operatives.

CCTV pictures taken from #Malaysia airport showing one of the two women suspected to have killed Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of Kim Jong-Un. pic.twitter.com/otcjrvjYts — LIM Yun Suk (@yunsukCNA) February 15, 2017

The women are believed to be still at large.

The North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur has asked Malaysian authorities to hand over the dead body of Kim Jong Nam.

Malaysia's Criminal Investigation Department chief Mohmad Salleh earlier told Channel NewsAsia that travel documents found on the man indicated he was Kim Jong Nam.

A van leaves Putrajaya Hospital, escorted by police. Does the body it's transporting belong to Kim Jong Nam & where's it headed? pic.twitter.com/0p74zYexpX — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) February 15, 2017

Malaysian police requested for a post-mortem to be conducted on the body, which has since been moved from Putrajaya Hospital.

A van was seen on Wednesday morning leaving the hospital while being escorted by police vehicles.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.