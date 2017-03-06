S Korea military says unlikely that N.Korea missiles were ICBMs

SEOUL: South Korea's military said on Monday there was a low chance that four North Korean missiles launched earlier in the day were intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), but more time would be needed to confirm.

A spokesman for South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Roh Jae-cheon, told a regular news briefing that the missiles had flown an average 1,000 km and reached a maximum altitude of roughly 260 km.

Roh added both the South Korean and U.S. military are studying the launches.

