Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

S Korea prosecutors to notify ex-president Park of summons - Yonhap

South Korean prosecutors will notify former President Park Geun-hye on Wednesday of a plan to summon her for questioning as a suspect in a corruption case that led to her impeachment, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

  • Posted 14 Mar 2017 14:35
Supporters of South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye gather outside her private home in Seoul, South Korea, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Supporters of South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye gather outside her private home in Seoul, South Korea, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A police officer stands guard in front of supporters of South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye gathering outside her private home in Seoul, South Korea, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
prev
next

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors will notify former President Park Geun-hye on Wednesday of a plan to summon her for questioning as a suspect in a corruption case that led to her impeachment, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The prosecutors would also decide by Wednesday when they would summon Park, the country's first democratically elected president to be removed from office.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)

- Reuters