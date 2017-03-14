Channel NewsAsia

S Korea's favourite for president demands China stop retaliation over THAAD

The South Korean politician expected to become its next president, Moon Jae-in, called on China on Tuesday to stop economic retaliation against South Korean firms over the deployment of a U.S. missile-defense system.

  • Posted 14 Mar 2017 14:50
The Democratic Party's candidate for the presidential primary Moon Jae-in makes a speech at an event to declare their fair contest in the partyÕs presidential primary in Seoul, South Korea, March 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The Democratic PartyÕs candidates for the partyÕs presidential primary Lee Jae-myung, Choi Sung, Moon Jae-and Ahn Hee-jung pose with Choo Mi-ae, the head of the party, at an event to declare their fair contest in the partyÕs presidential primary in
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency. U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
Moon, speaking in a debate with other presidential contenders, said South Korea must stand up to China and protest against any unjust moves by it, but also make diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue.

China has protested against South Korea's agreement with the United States to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in the South against North Korea's missile threat.

China see the system's powerful radar as a threat to its security.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)

- Reuters