Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

S Korea special prosecutor: President Park colluded with friend to receive Samsung bribe

South Korea's President Park Geun-hye colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to receive bribes from Samsung Group, which was aimed to cement Samsung Chief Jay Y. Lee's control of the company, a special prosecutor said in a statement on Monday.

  • Posted 06 Mar 2017 13:30
South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during a meeting with reporters at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on January 1, 2017. Blue House/Yonhap via REUTERS/File Photo
Choi Soon-sil arrives for a hearing arguments for South Korean President Park Geun-hye's impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in front of its building in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
prev
next

SEOUL: South Korea's President Park Geun-hye colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to receive bribes from Samsung Group, which was aimed to cement Samsung Chief Jay Y. Lee's control of the company, a special prosecutor said in a statement on Monday.

In a statement detailing the findings of its investigation, the special prosecutor's office said the National Pension Service voted in favour of a merger of two Samsung Group affiliates in 2015, despite anticipating a 138.8 billion won (US$119.87 million) loss.

The investigation looked into an influence-peddling scandal involving Park, who was impeached by parliament in December after accusations she had colluded with her long-time friend Choi to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back the president's policy initiatives.

(US$1 = 1,157.9000 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

- Reuters