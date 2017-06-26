Sabah church scores hit with Hari Raya song at Sunday mass

PETALING JAYA: A Catholic church in Sabah, Malaysia has won praise for playing a popular Hari Raya song on Sunday (Jun 25) after mass. It was also the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

A 27-second video on Facebook shows the church band playing an instrumental version of Suasana Hari Raya, and the clip has since chalked up nearly 30,000 views since it was posted on Sunday afternoon.

Local media reported that this took place at the Holy Family Pilgrimage Centre Nulu Sosopon. Its choir leader Harry Wong said the song was intended to show solidarity and spread love during the Hari Raya season.

"It's Hari Raya and we wanted to enjoy the festivities, and at the same time we wanted to show that it is not wrong to play a Hari Raya song in a church to mark the occasion," he told the Star Online.



He said he would be happy to see other churches in Malaysia displaying a similar show of solidarity, adding that he was surprised that the video became so popular as his church band frequently played festive songs during other celebrations such as Chinese New Year.



The church was praised by social media users, some of whom said they were proud to be from the state of Sabah.



"This is why Sabahans are having a strong relationship even though we hold different beliefs and thoughts - Cause we have respect and love to each other," commented Facebook user Ryn MusIndra Soong.



"I am proud to be from Sabah. We are made up of different races and religion but we respect each other," added Facebook user One'z Afiq. "Although we are not from the same religion, but we come from the same roots ... Keep up this spirit for the next generation."





