Sabah graft probe widens after key ally of former rural minister detained

KUALA LUMPUR: A graft probe in Malaysia's easternmost state of Sabah took centrestage on Friday (Oct 6) after a key ally of former rural and regional development minister Shafie Apdal was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Peter Anthony, the 46-year-old vice-president of the Sabah-based Parti Warisan Sabah, was handcuffed and produced at a magistrate court in Kota Kinabalu on Friday together with a 52-year-old businessman.

Both were remanded for five days to assist investigations by MACC, which claimed that RM1.5 billion (US$351 million) were siphoned from rural development projects between 2009 and 2015.



More than US1.8 billion worth of projects to build roads and connect water and electricity to rural Sabah were awarded to 60 companies, several of which were believed to be proxy companies.



Shafie was the minister of rural and regional development at that time. He was sacked from Prime Minister Najib Razak's cabinet in July 2015 after he openly criticised Najib on issues relating to controversial state fund 1MDB .



He was suspended from Najib's ruling party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and resigned one year after that to form Parti Warisan Sabah.



Speaking in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi denied that the probe is politically motivated. He said he had heard all sorts of allegations against the rural and regional development ministry in Sabah for quite some time now.



"In this case, I think we are sufficiently transparent," said Zahid. "It does not have political elements.



"We should trust that MACC is able to carry out its job, which is to ensure that projects that were meant for the people are in fact benefiting the people."



Shafie has denied all allegations. He told Channel NewsAsia his conscience is clear and that he is willing to assist in MACC investigations.



"Why now only after I have left the party?" he said. "When I was in UMNO, there was no investigation. I was among the top scorers in UMNO."



He said Anthony was a former UMNO member and president of KDM, which refers to the three main native groups Kadazan, Dusun and Murut in Sabah.



Shafie's successor, current minister of rural and regional development Ismail Sabri said documentary proof has been handed over to the anti-graft body.



"All this happened before my time. Whether his (Shafie's) conscience is clear or not, i cannot say - for that he has to answer to MACC," said Ismail.