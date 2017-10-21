Sabah hit by floods; more than 2,000 evacuated

KOTA KINABALU: Thousands of people have been affected by floods in Sabah, with more than 2,000 people evacuated as of Saturday evening (Oct 21).

The Kota Belud district, which is close to mountainous areas, is one of the worst hit, with rain continuously pouring in for almost a week, reported local news outlet the Star Online.

Typhoon Lan in the Philippines is also believed to have caused the storms in Sabah.

According to University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) geologist Dr Felix Tongkul, the floods are also possibly the result of Sabah's earthquake in 2015 and the hundreds of aftershocks that have loosened earth and boulders from the mountains.

Despite the lack of rain on Saturday morning, the water level of the main rivers in the district has not receded.

Chief Minister Musa Aman said this was "one of the most severe (and sustained) storms" Sabah has experienced in a long time, reported the New Straits Times.

Relevant authorities at the state and federal levels are monitoring the situation with updates for the public through social media, he said.

According to the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force, victims have been placed at eight flood relief centres, which are mainly school assembly halls.

Estimating the extent of the flooding has been difficult, with many roads not passable due to floods.

The Star Online reported that other areas affected by the floods include Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Sipitang, Tenom, Keningau, Tambunan, Kudat, Labuan and some parts of Sarawak.