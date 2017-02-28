Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Samsung Group chief to be charged with bribery, embezzlement amid scandal

South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it will charge Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee and four other executives with bribery and embezzlement amid a political scandal that has rocked the country.

  • Posted 28 Feb 2017 16:40
  • Updated 28 Feb 2017 16:41
Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, arrives at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, February 16, 2017. Koo Yoon-sung/News1 via REUTERS
Samsung Group president Chang Choong-ki leaves the independent counsel team's office in Seoul, South Korea February 13, 2017. Park Dong-joo/Yonhap via REUTERS
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd president Park Sang-jin leaves court in Seoul, South Korea February 16, 2017. Choi Jae-koo/Yonhap via REUTERS
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd executive vice president Hwang Sung-soo arrives at the independent counsel team's office in Seoul, South Korea February 13, 2017. Han Jong-chan/Yonhap via REUTERS
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People walk past a building of Samsung Electronics in Seoul, South Korea February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
prev
next

SEOUL: South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it will charge Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee and four other executives with bribery and embezzlement amid a political scandal that has rocked the country.

Lee was arrested on Feb. 17 over his alleged role in the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye, dealing a fresh blow to the technology giant and standard-bearer for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

A Constitutional Court ruling on whether to uphold the impeachment, which would result in South Korea's first democratically elected leader being thrown out of office, is expected next month.

"The five executives will face charges including bribery, embezzlement and hiding assets overseas," said Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutor, on the last day of its investigation.

Lee will also be charged with committing perjury before parliament, he added.

The other executives to be charged are Samsung Group vice chairman Choi Gee-sung, president Chang Choong-ki and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd president Park Sang-jin and executive vice president Hwang Sung-soo, the spokesman said.

A Samsung Group spokeswoman declined to comment on the charges.

Lee, the spokesman, said the case against President Park would be handed over to regular prosecutors with Park remaining a suspect, while signalling other conglomerates may also become involved in the investigation.

Park was impeached by parliament in December after accusations that she colluded with long-time friend Choi Soon-sil to pressure big businesses, including Samsung, to donate to two foundations set up to back the president's policy initiatives.

The special prosecutor's office will make an official announcement regarding the conclusion of its investigation on March 6.

(Additional reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

- Reuters