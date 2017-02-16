Samsung Group leader Lee appears for hearing on arrest warrant

SEOUL: Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at the special prosecutor's office on Thursday on his way to a court hearing, before a judge decides whether to issue an arrest warrant over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.

Lee did not answer reporters' questions as he made his way into an elevator at the office.

The hearing will take place at the Seoul Central District Court from 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT).

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)