Samsung scion Lee's counsel appeals against five-year jail term for bribery

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee's defence lawyer has filed to appeal against a five-year jail term for bribery handed down by a lower court, the Seoul Central District Court's website said on Monday without giving details.

Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee arrives at the office of the independent counsel team in Seoul, South Korea, February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A Samsung spokeswoman did not have any immediate comment about the appeal against the sentencing handed down on Friday.

The sentencing of the billionaire scion was a significant moment for South Korea's decades-long economic order, which has been dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates.

