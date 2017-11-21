Sanctions having an impact on North Korea: Tillerson

WASHINGTON: Sanctions over North Korea's nuclear programme are taking a toll on Kim Jong-Un's regime, but Washington still hopes to find a diplomatic solution to the long-simmering crisis, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday (Nov 20).

Tillerson's comments came after President Donald Trump announced that North Korea was being restored to the US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.

"We still hope for diplomacy," Tillerson told a White House press conference. "This is all part of continuing to turn this pressure up," he said, noting that evidence showed the measures were having a "significant effect" on Pyongyang.