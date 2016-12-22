Sao Tome broke with Taiwan owing to importance of China as partner: PM

SAO TOME: Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada said on Thursday (Dec 22) that breaking relations with Taiwan was the correct decision given China's importance as a strategic partner and the need to improve the lives of Sao Tomeans.

("It) was the most correct decision for Sao Tome and Principe," he told journalists in Sao Tome, the capital. "We have our program and we have a commitment to the people to improve their living conditions."

He said China was "a very important strategic relationship ... the second biggest economy in the world and permanent member of the (U.N.) Security Council".