Sarawak in talks with Malaysian government over fate of North Korean workers

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is in talks with Malaysia's Home Ministry and the Foreign Ministry over the fate of 170 North Korean workers in the state.



Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg said they are mostly specialised workers working in the Selantik coal field in Sri Aman Division and on a hydro project in Lawas.



"We are talking to our Home Ministry and the Foreign Ministry on their positions. We will wait for the advice from the Foreign Ministry," he said on Tuesday (Mar 7).



He was met by reporters after officiating at a four-day forum on Forest Landscape Restoration for 250 participants from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.



Abang Johari added that the issue was a very delicate one and any decision would take some time to reach.



This follows the ongoing diplomatic firestorm between Malaysia and North Korea in the aftermath of the murder of a North Korean citizen, widely reported to be Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



