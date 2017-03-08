Sarawak rounding up illegal North Korean workers: Report

SINGAPORE: Malaysian authorities are reportedly rounding up about 140 North Koreans in Sarawak whose work permits have expired.

According to The Star on Wednesday (Mar 8), Chief Minister Abang Johari said he was awaiting instructions from the Malaysian government on deporting the North Koreans.



"The question is whether we can deport them or not," he was quoted saying. "Deportation has to be done because they are illegal but with the current diplomatic problem, we have to get clearance from the federal government."

The workers who overstayed are being dealt with amid ongoing tensions between North Korea and Malaysia, which have been locked in a diplomatic spat over the killing of the man widely believed to be Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Sarawak is the only state in Malaysia that hires North Koreans on record, according to Bernama which cited the human resource minister.

Mr Abang Johari had said on Tuesday that there are about 170 North Koreans in the Borneo state, who are mainly specialised workers operating in a coal mine and a hydro project. A total of 36 of them have valid permits and are still working in Sarawak, he added on Wednesday.