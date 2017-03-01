Saudi King brings limos, escalators, entourage of 1,500 on Asia tour

SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia's King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud kicks off his visit to Indonesia on Wednesday (Mar 1) on the second leg of his month-long six-nation tour in Asia.

According to reports, around 1,500 people, including 10 ministers and 25 princes, are accompanying him on the trip which is also seen as a "logistical feat" in transporting, housing and feeding them. It will take them 27 flights to get into Indonesia, and nine flights to depart.

Along with the entourage, there are "459 tonnes of cargo, two electric escalators to help them on and off airplanes, two Mercedes Benz S600s and vast amounts of halal food", Dow Jones reported citing a Saudi official. Air freight firm Pt Jasa Angkasa Semesta said it would need more than 570 workers to handle the cargo.

The 81-year-old king was seen disembarking his plane in Kuala Lumpur via his personal escalator during the first leg of his tour. His massive entourage completely booked out three luxury hotels in Kuala Lumpur for the duration of his stay.

We are honoured to receive the King of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud today. #MYairportsevents pic.twitter.com/srzU89tMM5 — Malaysia Airports (@MY_Airports) February 26, 2017

King Salman will be in Indonesia till Mar 9 and spend the last six days of his visit there "relaxing" in Bali. Thereafter, he will travel to Brunei, Japan, China and the Maldives.

According to a royal court statement, the monarch intends to meet with the countries' leaders "to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common concern".



