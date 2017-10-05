Savage snake attacks: 5 shocking episodes in Southeast Asia

From pythons popping up in toilet bowls to king cobras biting pop stars on stage, viral videos of snake attacks have had viewers gasp, repulse and cringe.

In Asia, there may be up to four million cases of snake-bites each year, of which almost 50 per cent are envenomed, making it one of the top envenoming and mortality distributed regions worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).



About half of the victims reach hospital and the annual number of deaths resulting can be estimated at 100,000, according to the WHO. Farmers, herders, hunters and children are the most vulnerable to unsuspecting snake attacks.

Here are some of the most terrifying snake versus man episodes in Southeast Asia in the past two years.

GIANT PYTHON ATTACKS INDONESIAN BEFORE ITS EATEN BY VILLAGERS

In a recent attack, security guard Robert Nababan was attacked by a 7.8-metre python while patrolling an oil palm plantation in the remote Batang Gansal subdistrict of Sumatra.

Nababan was trying to catch it but the huge serpent fought back and bit him on his left arm, nearly severing it from his body.



Hungry locals in the remote Batang Gansal subdistrict of Sumatra island killed the snake and displayed its body in the village before dicing it up, frying it and feasting on it. (Photo: Handout/Batang Gansal Police/AFP)

Several residents intervened when they saw Nababan wrestling with the giant creature. After he was rescued from the python, the hungry locals chopped up the reptile and ate it.

INDONESIAN MAN FOUND DEAD INSIDE GIANT PYTHON

In March, a 25-year-old Indonesian farmer was discovered inside the belly of a giant python after the swollen snake was caught near the area where the man vanished while harvesting his crops on the eastern island of Sulawesi.

Worried relatives launched a search for Akbar after he failed to return home from a trip to the family's plantation on Sunday.

The seven-metre snake had swallowed the farmer whole, the only such fatality recorded in the region.



THAI MAN RECOVERS FROM TOILET BOWL SNAKE ATTACK

A Thai man recovered fully after a 10-foot python latched its jaws onto his penis while he was squatting on the toilet in May last year.



The victim, Attaporn Boonmakchuay, said that the creature had slithered through the plumbing of his home.



He struggled with the snake for 30 minutes before managing to free himself with help from his wife and a neighbour.

INDONESIAN POP STAR KILLED BY SNAKE DURING PERFORMANCE

Indonesian pop star Ms Irmayati, or Irma Bule as she was better known to her fans, died after being bitten by her stage partner - a king cobra.



A screengrab of Irma Blue's performance shows her singing with a giant cobra around her neck.

The star was performing at an event on Apr 4 last year when she accidentally stepped on the reptile. After being bitten, she carried on singing for 45 minutes before collapsing.

Local reports identified the snake, believed to be more than two metres long, as Rianti and belonging to a Karawang resident.



PYTHON BITES WOMAN ON THE FACE IN KISS ATTEMPT

A snake bit a female tourist on the face after she tried to kiss it at a Thailand animal park in January last year. In a video posted on Phuket Times' Facebook, screams were heard as the snake wrangler tried to remove the creature.





The victim, Jin Jing, was visiting Phuket from China. Luckily, the snake was non-venomous and she suffered minor cuts and bruising to her nose..