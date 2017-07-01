Scoot passengers stranded in Bangkok for almost 24 hours

Flight TZ297 to Singapore was supposed to leave at 10.55pm Bangkok time, but only departed around 9pm the next day.

SINGAPORE: Passengers on a Scoot flight from Bangkok to Singapore were stranded for almost 24 hours from Friday night (Jun 30) after the flight was grounded for troubleshooting.

Flight TZ297 was scheduled to depart Bangkok at 10.55pm Bangkok time (11.55pm Singapore time) on Friday.

However, it "experienced an issue with the aircraft air-conditioning and pressurisation system" and was grounded in Bangkok for further troubleshooting as a result, an airline spokesperson said in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

"Troubleshooting of the defective system had been completed and the defect isolated. Accordingly, the flight was re-scheduled to 8pm Bangkok time (9pm Singapore time) on Jul 1," the spokesperson said.

The airline also said that guests were provided food, water and hotel accommodation in the meantime.



"Safety is of utmost importance to Scoot and we will spare no effort to ensure the welfare of our guests," it added.

One passenger, Mr Raymond Foo, said tempers were flaring at the airport as there was no information provided on the delay. Passengers were sent to a hotel at close to 6am, he said, adding that they were initially told the flight was rescheduled to 5.30pm, but only boarded the plane at 8.10pm. The flight started taking off at around 9pm, according to Mr Foo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Live video posted by Facebook user Caron Tan at 5.56pm showed angry customers swarming Scoot staff at the airport.

"Two flights went to Singapore from your airline. Why were we not on that plane?" one woman questioned.

Other passengers also posted on social media saying that they were not informed of the reasons for the delay or kept informed about the details of the rescheduled flight.