Scores of Go-Jek riders descend on Indonesian university to demand apology from student for insult

PALEMBANG, Indonesia: A student from Bina Darma University in Palembang was forced to issue a public apology after his comment on social media drew the ire of hundreds of motorcycle taxi drivers, a Bernama report said on Monday (Nov 27).

The drivers, mostly from Indonesian ride-hailing service Go-Jek, converged upon Redi Oktar’s university campus and demanded an explanation for his comment on Instagram which insulted their ethics and intelligence.



Redi allegedly made the inflammatory remark on a photo from celebrity Dewi Persik’s account.

Based on screenshots of his comment, Redi said: "So where is a Go-Jek driver with ethics? They haven’t even graduated from elementary school.



"Fortunately, mbak @dewiperssikreal is smart and she knows if they are wearing green they are fools, if they had ethics and brains they wouldn’t be working for Go-Jek, right?"

Flanked by security officers, Redi delivered a personal apology on the steps of a campus building in front of dozens of drivers.

"I apologise to all motorcycle taxi drivers in Palembang and in other states," he said.



"My statement on Instagram was an insult towards the profession and was thoughtless and unintentional."

According to an Instagram post by Go-Jek Palembang, Redi was then presented with a green jacket to symbolise the drivers' acceptance of his apology and contrition.

However, in an update by Detik News, the head of the Palembang Online Driver’s Association said that the group would still pursue the matter and was consulting with legal representatives about reporting Redi to the police for defamation.



