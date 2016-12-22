Screen wipe: Toilet paper for smartphones at Japan's Narita Airport

SINGAPORE: Here's a new arrival at Tokyo's Narita International Airport: Special rolls of toilet paper for you to give your smartphone a wipe while you answer the call of nature.

According to the Mainichi Shimbun daily, the rolls were installed at 86 stalls in seven restrooms at the airport's arrival halls by mobile service provider NTT Docomo.

The cleaning paper is the telco's response to a survey showing that smartphone screens typically house five times more germs than toilet seats do.

Docomo also released a video explaining how to use Japan's toilets - as well as the special rolls of paper.

The sheet of toilet paper also contains information on the airport's Wi-Fi services as well as a travel guide app, which has a voice translation option, according to Docomo.

The smartphone cleaning rolls will be available till Mar 15, 2017.