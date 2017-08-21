SEA Games: Bus carrying squash players involved in accident

KUALA LUMPUR: Buses transporting SEA Games squash players en route to the Bukit Jalil national stadium were involved in an accident Monday (Aug 21) morning, according to police.

The accident involved two buses carrying 13 athletes from Thailand, five Filipino athletes and 10 Myanmar athletes. Squash matches for Monday - men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles - have been temporarily suspended pending medical clearance, reports the Star.

According to police, the accident occurred when a motorcyclist swerved in front of one of the buses forcing it to brake suddenly. This caused the bus carrying athletes to crash into it from behind.



All athletes were then brought to the stadium by a replacement bus.

Last week, a bus driver for the Myanmar women's football team was arrested for not having a driver's license.