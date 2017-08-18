SEA Games bus driver for Myanmar football team arrested for theft, driving without licence

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested a bus driver who was supposed to ferry the Myanmar SEA Games women's football team back to their hotel on Thursday night (Aug 17).



The driver, a 27-year-old Malaysian, was arrested for allegedly stealing a watch and for driving without a licence, Shah Alam police confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The alleged offences allegedly took place on the evening of the football game which saw Myanmar beating Malaysia 5-0.



Police said the watch belonged to a Malaysian player. Officers eventually found it in the bus driven by the suspect and arrested him. Channel NewsAsia understands that the watch was part of Swatch's Rio Olympics 2016 collection.

In a Facebook post that was shared more than 14,000 times, Myanmar SEA Games officials posted pictures of how the team's return to the hotel was delayed because of the incident.

"Shame on you Malaysia Olympic Committee," said the post. "They tried to put in driver who is not experienced, and made everyone scared."

Malaysia's Ministry of Youth and Sports released a statement saying that the Malaysia Organising Committee (MASOC) will give its full cooperation to the police to ensure that appropriate actions will be taken accordingly.

"MASOC also wishes to emphasize that it will not compromise on security matters with respect to KL2017, particularly with regards to security and safety of the contingents," it said on Friday.

The committee added that it has issued strict warnings to contractors and transport operators to tighten screening processes, to "rescreen its drivers and personnel to ensure that they do not have any criminal records".

MASOC said it will take action, including immediate termination of their contracts, if these contractors or operators fail to comply with the rules.

The suspect will be remanded by authorities until Sunday.

Additional reporting by Sumisha Naidu.