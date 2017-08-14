SEA Games: Malaysian Armed Forces deployed to maintain order, security

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 1,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) officers and men will be deployed to maintain order and security during the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) from Aug 19 to 30, Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Monday (Aug 14).

Hishammuddin said ATM and police would team up for front line security and patrol 38 selected locations around Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya to preserve peace and order.

Speaking to reporters after an event at the Sungei Besi Premier Camp, Hishammuddin said the locations include KLCC, Bukit Bintang, KL Central, Southern Integrated Terminal, Shah Alam Stadium, Shah Alam UiTM Sports Complex, Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport, Putrajaya.

More than 450 officers and men of the Anti-Terrorism Alert Troop will be mobilised at several ATM camps around Kuala Lumpur namely Sungai Besi Premier Camp, Wardieburn Camp and Batu Cantonment Camp to move in certain locations when necessary.



Hishammuddin added that eight types of ATM assets would be deployed including KJA Gempita armoured vehicles of the 19th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment Battalion, EC725 helicopters of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and Fennec naval helicopters.



Meanwhile, he said more than 2,000 ATM personnel will be involved in the KL2017 opening and closing ceremonies.



“They will be acting as flag bearers and other ceremonial roles as well as members of the parade,” he said.



KL2017, as well as the ASEAN Para Games held from Sep 17 to Sep 23 will see the participation of 11 Southeast Asian countries.