SEA Games: Malaysian gymnasts dominate individual apparatus events to deliver 100th gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's rhythmic gymnasts made a clean sweep of the individual apparatus events on Monday (Aug 28), delivering the country’s 100th gold medal as it nears the 111-gold target.

The medal came when Amy Kwan Dict Weng brushed off competition in the ribbon category with 15.750 points ahead of fellow Malaysian Koi Sie Yan (14.700) and Thailand’s Panjarat Prawatyotin (13.700).

Koi also bagged gold in the hoop (16.000 points) and clubs (16.550 points) events held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.



Meanwhile, fellow Malaysian gymnast Izzah Amzan won gold in the ball apparatus with 15.600 points.



Malaysia clinched four silver medals through Kwan in the hoop apparatus (15.250 points), Koi in the ball (15.050 points) and ribbon (14.700 points) apparatus, as well as Izzah in the clubs apparatus (15.250 points).



Meanwhile, Thailand and Indonesia shared bronze in the hoop apparatus with 13.700 points through Panjarat and Nabila Evandestiera.



Both Nabila and Panjarat also clinched a bronze medal each in the ball (13.950 points) and ribbon (13.700 points) apparatus, while Thai gymnast Thanyaphat Sungvornyothin bagged bronze in the clubs apparatus with 14.100 points.



Malaysia have so far won seven out of the eight gold medals on offer for rhythmic gymnastics.



A beaming Kwan, 22, told reporters that the two gold medals (team event and ribbon apparatus) she had won were precious to her as she had to wait for a few years before she could finally perform for the country.



“This is my first SEA Games as a super senior gymnast. I had to bow out of the 2015 SEA Games due to injury. Thank you so much Malaysia, my family, coaches, MSN (Majlis Sukan Negara) and ISN (Institut Sukan Negara) for supporting me,” said the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.



Koi, 18, said she enjoyed performing with all four apparatus and that her four gold medals (team event, individual all-around, hoop, clubs apparatus) meant a lot to her.



“Overall, this SEA Games is my best compared to the previous meet,” she said.

