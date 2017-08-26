SEA Games: RTM apologises for flag mistakes in medal tally broadcast

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian broadcaster RTM has apologised for the errors made on a SEA Games medal tally in which the flags of eight out of the 11 participating countries were wrongly attributed.

The mistakes were reportedly broadcast during the news segments on Thursday and Friday night.

"We will take action in order to prevent something similar from happening again," said RTM's director-general of broadcasting Abu Bakar Ab Rahim who spoke to The Star's Malay language news portal.



According to him, the mistakes were introduced "at the production level" when the medal results were being updated.



A screengrab of the flag mix-up made its rounds on social media, with many netizens saying the mistakes reflect badly on Malaysia as host nation of the SEA Games.



The flags of Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, Cambodia and Laos were reflected wrongly in RTM's broadcast of the medal tally.

This is not the first time that Malaysia has been in the spotlight over such mistakes. Last Saturday, Indonesia's flag was printed upside-down in a souvenir booklet.

It prompted Malaysia's Foreign Minister Anifah Aman to issue an apology to the Indonesian government, and Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told his Indonesian counterpart that the booklet will be reprinted.

