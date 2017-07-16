Second phase of Kuala Lumpur's Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line to launch Jul 17

KUALA LUMPUR: The second phase of Malaysia's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line will be launched on Monday (Jul 17).

The SBK line consists of 31 stations between Sungai Buloh and Kajang. The second phase of the MRT SBK line will comprise 19 new stations, of which seven are located underground.





According to MRT chief executive officer Shahril Mokhtar, the launch of the SBK line is a game-changer in transforming the country's transportation landscape - and would improve transportation connectivity for residents living in under-served areas, such as those in the northwest and southeast of Klang Valley.

The 19 new stations are Muzium Negara, Pasar Seni, Dataran Merdeka, Bukit Bintang, Tun Razak Exchange Centre, Cochrane, Maluri, Taman Pertama, Taman Midah, Taman Mutiara, Taman Connaught, Taman Suntex, Sri Raya, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Batu Sebelas Cheras, Bukit Dukung, Sungai Jernih, Kajang Stadium and Kajang station.

Each train set serving the MRT SBK line will have four cars, allowing a total capacity of 1,200 passengers per trip. MRT estimates that about 400,000 people will use the line daily.

The trains will run at a frequency of 3.5 minutes during peak hours, the transport operator said.