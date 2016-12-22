Selangor to impose RM1,000 fine for using polystyrene packages: Report

SHAH ALAM: Business operators in Selangor have been told to stop using polystyrene packages from January or risk a maximum fine of RM1,000, said Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Elizabeth Wong on Wednesday (Dec 21), according to local reports.

The announcement comes just a few months after the Malaysian state announced a ban on polystyrene packaging from Jan 1, 2017.

"The fine comes following the new policy set by the state government that bans the use of polystyrene and promotes reduced plastic bag usage next year," the Star Online reported.

It cited Wong, who said that the fine was "the standard amount for any breach of license condition."

“The maximum fine is RM1,000 and shoppers will be charged a minimum of 20sen for single-use plastic bags.

“We will waive the charge for plastic bags under certain conditions,” the Star reported her as saying.

The announcement was made at the state secretariat building during the “No Plastic Bag Day” campaign launch.